Victoria "Jean" Caulder Player passed away September 8, 2020 in her home in Florence, South Carolina. If you knew Victoria, affectionally known as "Rock" in High School, you loved her. Without a doubt when you were around her you were sure to spend most of your time laughing. She always had the best stories to tell and was the first one to tell you exactly what was on her mind. She was a loving and caring Mom, sister, daughter, friend and such an independent soul. She was loved by so many and we sure are going to miss her. We know she is dancing in heaven with her loved ones. She was a High School Cheerleader, Miss Junior at McClenaghan High School and Miss Florence-Darlington Tech. She retired as a Licensed Insurance Agent and worked in the insurance business her entire career. Born July 1, 1952 in Dillon, SC, Victoria was the daughter of the late Utley and Valentina Caulder. Left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Lee Church of Florence, SC, and Ashley (Keisha) Church of Charleston, SC; brothers, James (Trisha) Caulder and her twin, Victor (Jeanette) Caulder, both of Florence, SC; sister, Nancy Fulmer of St. Augustine, FL; two grandchildren; one nephew; five nieces; five great-nephews and nine great-nieces. A Celebration of Victoria's Life will be held by the family at a later date. A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the SC Shriner's Hospital.
