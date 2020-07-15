COWARD Victoria "Vickie" Smith Matthews, 73, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after an illness.She was born in Florence County, SC, a daughter of the late Louis Oliver and Evelean Humphries Smith. She retired from General Electric after more than 25 years of employment as a coil winder.Mrs. Matthews attended Tabernacle Free Will Baptist Church.She is survived by her loving husband, James W. "Jimmy" Matthews, of the home; a daughter, Darlean (John) Evans, of Pamplico; the "apple of her eye," grandson Cameron Evans, of Pamplico; two sisters, Ada Jones of Pamplico and Sherry Carmon of Effingham; and five brothers, Clarence Smith and Larry Smith, both of Pamplico, Talbert Smith and Oliver "Jr." Smith, both of Evergreen, and Jerry Smith of Plant City, FL.She was predeceased by two brothers, Lloyd Smith and Lewis Smith; and a sister, Helen S. Brown.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at Anderson Cemetery in Coward, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face coverings are recommended.Memorials may be made to the Pamplico Rescue Squad or McLeod Hospice House.
