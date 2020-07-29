RAINS -- Mrs. Virginia Cooper Pridgen, 88, widow of Bennie Monroe Pridgen died Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Heritage Home in Florence after an illness.Mrs. Pridgen was born July 29, 1931 in Marion County, the daughter of the late Willie and Zylphia Smithey Cooper. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and a homemaker. Mrs. Pridgen was a very active member of Reedy Creek Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Lillian Hillard Sunday School Class and the WMU.Surviving Mrs. Pridgen are her Children: Jimmy M. Pridgen of Marion, Donald B. (Susie) Pridgen of Wilmington, NC, Zylphia Joyce Pridgen Oakley Collins of Marion, Darryl G. (Cindy) Pridgen of Jacksonville, FL, and Gary Alan (Janice) Pridgen of Louisville, KY; her Grandchildren: Dana Williamson, Jennifer Bevan, Keri Stephenson, Courtney Heim, Kelvin Oakley, Dallas Oakley, Pam McDonald, Tina Rendon, Dillon Pridgen, Ashley Brinker, Jamie Covey and Roger Humphrey; 19 Great Grandchildren; and a Brother, Fulton Cooper of Monks Corner.Mrs. Pridgen was predeceased by a sister, Louise Shelley; a brother, Clarence Cooper, and 2 stepbrothers, Burnie Shelley and Carl Shelley.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 31, at Reedy Creek Cemetery, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Attn: SC Gift Processing, 4600 Park Rd, Ste 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Ave N Ste 101, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff of the Heritage Home for their love and care for Mrs. Pridgen.
To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Pridgen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
