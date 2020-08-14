DARLINGTON -- Virginia Martin Craft, age 85, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 15th at Mechanicsville Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Social distancing procedures will be followed and any one attending is asked to wear a face mask. Born September 22, 1934, Virginia was the daughter of the late Lonnie Martin and Ora Grainger Martin. She worked as a secretary for Perfection Gear, and then for Florence-Darlington Technical College. She enjoyed growing daylilies, tending flowers, and working in her yards. Surviving are her sons, Tim Craft of Florence, Randy (Jessica) Craft of Florence, and Steve (Tara) Craft of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Deidra, Casey, Kyle, and Reese; great-grandchildren, Grayson, Gavin, Kaylee, and Avery; sisters, Leona, Linda, Bernice, Bobbie, Mary, and Doris; brothers, L.E. Martin and Wendall Martin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben T. Craft; and a child, Wanda Craft. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
