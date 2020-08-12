Wade Hampton Dickens, Jr., age 92, passed away at his home in Florence, SC on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born June 1, 1928 in Scotland Neck, NC. He married Mary Frances Fleming on June 17, 1950 in Bethesda, MD while both were attending Duke University. Wade practiced law with his father as a partner of Dickens & Dickens in Scotland Neck, NC. Wade graduated from Scotland Neck High School at 17 years old in the last class permitted to graduate in 11 years. He joined the U.S. Navy upon graduation promising his parents he would continue his education when he was released from the Navy. After 1 year, 1 month and 27 days in the Navy, Wade went to Perkiomen School then to Duke University where he met his wife to be, Mary Frances Fleming. They lived in Durham, NC while Wade attended Duke Law School before moving to Scotland Neck, NC after graduation. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, Clark Gun Club and a 32nd Degree Mason of the Masonic Lodge in Scotland Neck. He loved the Outer Banks of NC where he and Mary relocated when he retired. Always a detailed storyteller he loved to share his memories and lifetime adventures. Preceded in death by his father, Wade Hampton Dickens, Sr. and mother, Jane Leone Tribble Dickens. He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Fleming Dickens of 70 years marriage and two children, Wade Hampton Dickens, III and his wife Dorothy Penley Dickens of Florence, SC and MaryLeone Dickens Brumm and her husband Robert M. Brumm, Sr. of Effingham, SC. Wade and Mary have two grandchildren, John Hampton Dickens of Washington, DC and Mary Margaret Dickens of Plainville, MA. Memorial contributions may be made directly to the First Baptist Church of Scotland Neck, 1015 Church Street, Scotland Neck, NC 27874 or online by visiting tmcfunding.com/search then type Wade Dickens. Services will be held at a later date. Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Service in Scotland Neck is handling the arrangements for the Dickens family and online condolences can be directed to the family by visiting letchworthsykesfs.com.
