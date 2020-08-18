Wanda Manship Gilbert

HARTSVILLE -- Private graveside funeral services for Ms. Wanda Jean Manship Gilbert, 81, who entered into rest on Monday, August 10, 2020, will be held at Magnolia Cemetery. The Rev. Kevin Walters will officiate, and Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Directors are caring for the family. Memorials may be made in her honor to West Hartsville Baptist Church, 1003 West Carolina Avenue, Hartsville, SC. Ms. Gilbert was born in Hartsville, SC, a daughter of the late Harvey Manship and Willie Mozingo Manship. She was a charter member of West Hartsville Baptist Church and the JOY Sunday school class. She worked as Head Teller at the Bank of Hartsville, where she retired after 42 years of service, retiring in 2000 with Bank of America. Following her retirement, she volunteered at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and Morningside Assisted Living. Her true passion was gardening, and she was a faithful member of the Francis Kelly Garden Club. Most of all, she loved her nieces and nephews as if they were her children. She is survived by her sisters, Carolyn Manship Whitted (Bob, deceased) of Hartsville, SC, Ann Manship Traweek (Glenn) of Hartsville, SC; brother-in-law, Tommy Copeland of Hartsville, SC; nieces and nephews, Sharon Traweek Hudson (John) of Spartanburg, SC, Jim Smith (Marvene Rowland) of Summerville, SC, Renee Copeland Loflin (Tim) of Salisbury, NC, Rhonda Copeland Talbert of Florence, SC, Christel Copeland of Hartsville, SC; nine great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nora Lee Manship Copeland of Hartsville, SC; nephews, Glenn Charles "Chuck" Traweek, Jr. of Hartsville, SC, James Thomas "Tom" Copeland of Hartsville, SC.
