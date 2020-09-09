 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William "Bill" Robert Roy
0 entries

William "Bill" Robert Roy

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

William "Bill" Robert Roy, 77, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, after an extended illness. Bill was born in Hyannis, MA, on November 27, 1942, a son of the late Eleanor Nickerson Roy and Robert T. Roy. He graduated from Nichols College in 1962 where he studied Forestry. He was a veteran of the US Army (1964-1967) and served as a Combat Engineer. He was also an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Administration and Right of Way Agent with the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Bill was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and the American Legion. Bill is survived by his wife, Carol Kelly Roy; daughter, Susan E. Elvis (Chris); grandchildren, Olivia C. Elvis and Andrew "Ace" C. Elvis; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Elaine Roy of Dennis, MA; nieces, Amy Roy and Tammy Roy; and nephew, Rob Roy (Valerie) and his family. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Home Chapel. A private burial will take place at Florence National Cemetery. Family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in memory of Bill to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Ste 210, Columbia, SC 29210. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert