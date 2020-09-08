William Clyde "Johnny" Johnson, Jr., 83, of Florence, SC, passed away September 6, after a 20+ year battle with Parkinson's. Born in Williamsburg, VA, to the late William Clyde Johnson and Charlotte Elizabeth Hogge Johnson, he was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Thomas Memorial Baptist Church and previously a member of the Church of Christ. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army. Johnny was married to the love of his life, Shirley Glenne Dowd, for nearly 54 years. He was a retired Industrial Engineer with Takata/Highland Industries and Burlington Industries. Johnny was never more at home than when he was outdoors in God's creation, hunting and fishing. And he especially liked telling stories of both. Johnny will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and a great friend. Johnny was predeceased by his parents, his wife Shirley, and his granddaughter Hope Adele Johnson. He is survived by his son William Christopher Johnson (Kelly) of Greenville, SC, his daughter, Wendy Johnson Frazier (Paul) of Florence, four granddaughters, Grace Anne Johnson, Macy Elizabeth Johnson, Isabella Kate Johnson, all of Greenville, SC, and Sydney Jameson Frazier of Florence. He is also survived by a very special niece, April Durham Goode (Steve) of Greensboro and their children, Noah and Savannah and by lifelong beloved friends, the Alva Berry family. The family will be forever grateful for the love and compassionate care Johnny received from his very devoted caregivers. The family greatly appreciates the many acts of kindness, love, and prayers extended to them during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 524 South Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501. A graveside service directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will speak to those in attendance following the service, observing COVID-19 protocol. A viewing, without the family present, will be held from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home.
