William Edward "Eddie" Wilson passed away August the 20th, 2020, at Mcleod Hospice House. He was born in Florence to Willie Edward Wilson and Joyce Dawkins Wilson. Eddie was a follower of Jesus Christ who loved his family and serving Jesus through helping others. He was a member of South Florence Baptist Church. He demonstrated his passion for helping others through his leadership as a deacon, preparing food for church functions, and maintaining the appearance of the church's building and grounds. In addition to his parents, Eddie is survived by his wife of 39 years, Sally Norris Wilson; his children, Adam (Brooks) Wilson and Bryan (Brittney) Wilson; grandchildren, Andrew, Bradley, Boone, and Lainey; a brother, Mike (Karyn) Wilson; a sister, Mary Lynn (Bob) Kleinknecht, and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. At this time, we cannot imagine moving forward without Eddie's presence in our lives, but his unwavering love and the legacy of faith he leaves as a servant of Jesus Christ will bring us much comfort and encouragement. The family will be receiving friends on Sunday Evening from 5-7 PM at South Florence Baptist Church. A service celebrating the life of Eddie will be held Monday, August 24th at 3 o'clock in the afternoon at the church, with a graveside service to follow at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to South Florence Baptist Church Building Fund, 2720 South Irby Street, Florence SC 29505, McLeod Hospice House or the McLeod Foundation Hope Fund, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502. Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.