William Jimmy Calcutt, 89, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Calcutt was born a son of the late Lessie Lounell Altman Calcutt and William Jennings Bryan Calcutt. He was a long-time truck driver retiring from Superior Machine and was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Mickey Leviner and Kelly Calcutt. He is survived by his wife, Janet Esther Hammond Calcutt; children, Thomas Gregory Calcutt (Joanne), Lynn Calcutt Leviner-Kelley (Johnny), Caroline Janet Hughes, Esther Calcutt Wynn (Don) and Susanne Tracey Calcutt; grandchildren, Matthew Calcutt (Amber), Lauren Wolfe (Eric), Stephen Michelle (Lori), Chris Leviner (Greta), Jamie Hughes (Jenifer), Michael Hughes (Ayers) David Hughes (Brooke), Janet "Dee" Stone (Lee) and Donald Wynn, Jr. (Elizabeth); and 20 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Family will speak with friends following the service. Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1011 S. Parker Drive, Florence, SC 29501. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
