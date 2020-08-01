FLORENCE William Kenneth Eaton, Jr., 81, died Monday, July 27, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Florence, a son of the late Gladys Moore and William Kenneth Eaton, Sr.Kenneth loved Florence, South Carolina, greatly and the first thing he would tell a new acquaintance was that he was a Florence native. He graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1956. His next graduation was from Clemson in 1960. Joyce Anne Medlin from Darlington, SC, entered his life at this time and they were married on August 4, 1961. She taught school in Columbia while Kenneth studied the law at the University of South Carolina, graduating in 1964. He always said he could never lose in "THE Football Game" because he had graduated from both schools.The next phase of his life was a six-year stint of military life. He was a JAGC officer in the Army. He considered remaining in the Army for a career, but decided he needed to "get back to his beloved Florence."The McGowan Law Firm kindly hired him, and he spent the next 30 years practicing law with the firm. He retired from the practice of law in December 1999. The next year was spent playing a whole lot of tennis and a little bit of golf. Joyce beat him up at every opportunity on the court or the course.He was next given the wonderful chance to become Probate Judge of Florence County. He remained in that position for 14 years. He loved being the judge because whatever decision he made was THE LAW!He is survived by his wife, Joyce Medlin Eaton; two daughters, Andrea E. White and Erin M. Eaton; and three grandchildren, Claudia White, Gus Mann and Clara Mann. Survivors also include two sisters-in-law and Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Edwards and their children and grandchildren.Inurnment in the Columbarium at Central United Methodist Church, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home, will be held at a time to be determined.
