 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William Richard Byrd Jr.
0 entries

William Richard Byrd Jr.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

DARLINGTON -- William Richard Byrd, Jr., age 74, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service, and other times at 1053 Georgeanna Ln. Darlington. Born September 2, 1946, Richard was the son of the late William Richard Byrd, Sr. and the late Merle Hodge Byrd. He was owner and operator of Byrd Plumbing and was a member of Central Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Donna Hoffman Byrd; sons, Vincent Byrd of Atlanta, GA, Darren (Laura) Byrd of Darlington, and Jennings (Jill) Byrd of Columbus, GA; grandchildren, Kingsley and Karoline Byrd; sister, Roseanne Robinson; many extended family members; and his dog, Dudley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Darlington County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1655 Hartsville, SC 29551; or to Central Baptist Church, 512 Spring St. Darlington, SC 29532. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert