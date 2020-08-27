 Skip to main content
Willie Thompson
Willie Thompson

A Private Graveside Service for Mr. Willie Evand "Vance" Thompson will be conducted 10:00 AM Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Greater Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, 4810 Francis Marion Road, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Survivors include a daughter, Crystal (Tim) Britt; two sons, Derrick Thompson (Daisy) and Timmie (Olivia) Dickerson; a brother, Reverend Willie L. Thompson; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and a host of nephews; nieces; other relatives; and friends.

