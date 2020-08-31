LAMAR -- Willis L. Thomas, age 79, passed away Friday, August 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3rd at Florence National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home in Lamar. Born March 31, 1941, Willis was the son of the late John Woodrow Thomas and Addie Mae Dorriety Thomas. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and then worked for Fibers Industries for 30 years. Willis enjoyed being outside and was an avid gardener. He was a member of Lamar United Methodist Church. Surviving are his wife, Jean Southerland Thomas; children, Bryan (Shannon) Thomas, Brantlee Hayes; grandchildren, Hannah Thomas, Ella Thomas, Justin Odom and Kaitlyn Odom. Memorials may be made to Lamar United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 555 Lamar, SC 29069; or to a charity of one's choice. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
