NEW ZION Winnie Mae Floyd Bagnal, 86, widow of Reverend Clyde Bagnal, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home.Born August 30, 1933, in Barrineau, she was a daughter of the late Walter Wheeler Floyd and the late Ettie Elizabeth Driggers Floyd. She was a member of Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church and the Ladies Auxiliary.She is survived by a daughter, Sandra Bagnal; a son-in-law, Glen Barron, both of New Zion; two grandsons, Cliff Barron (Cameron Whitehead) of Lake City and Blake Barron (Courtney Evans) of Rock Hill; two great granddaughters, Ansley Barron and Raya Barron, both of Johnsonville; two sisters-in-law, Pearcy Floyd and Joyce Floyd, both of New Zion; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kathy Barron; a sister, Elise Floyd Powell; and eight brothers, Walter Carlysle Floyd, Rev. Burdell Floyd, Samuel Bethea Floyd, Jessie Laverne Floyd, Rev. James Carnell Floyd, Benjamin Franklin Floyd, Early Adrian Floyd and David Wilson Floyd.A private family service will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery with the Revs. Billy Miles, Chad Culick and Stacey Floyd officiating.Pallbearers will be Brad Floyd, Jay Johnson, Neil Floyd, Bryce Floyd, Cooper Teal, Glen Barron, Bill Brewer and John Allen Mahoney.The family will receive friends at the residence, 4691 Old Manning Road, New Zion.Memorials may be made to Pine Dale Pentecostal Holiness Church, 4450 Turbeville Highway, Turbeville, SC 29162.The family would like to thank Amy Knowlton, Tonya Smith and Amedisys Hospice for their loving care and compassion.Stephens Funeral Home & Crematory, 304 N. Church St., Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179, www.stephensfuneralhome.org.
