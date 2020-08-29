Yvonne Lambert

DARLINGTON -- Yvonne Marie Oliver Lambert, age 81, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 1st in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Born July 3, 1939, Yvonne was the daughter of the late Ivey Oliver and Marie Warren Oliver. She worked for G.E., and then retired from Dixie Cup. She loved traveling anywhere the car would go, and was known for being "brutally honest." Yvonne was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. Surviving are her daughter, Teresa (Ron) Lee of Darlington; son, Richard "Richie" (Marcie) Lambert of Coral Springs, FL; grandchildren, Ryan Lee and Gracie Lambert; brother, Ronald (Carolyn) Oliver of Knoxville, TN; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lambert; daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Jack Hodge; sister, Shirley Griggs; and her traveling buddies, James and Joann Tyner. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.