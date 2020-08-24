Zachary Beck Ward, 33, of Florence, SC, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Zachary was born in Florence to Granville "Geer" and Kathleen (Arrington) Ward. Having a passion for baseball, Zachary was a standout player at West Florence High School. He liked to golf and fish, was an avid SC Gamecock football fan, avid reader and loved animals, especially penguins. He will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, Zachary is survived by his sister, Leigh McElveen (Kyle); one niece, Britton; one nephew, Konner; aunt, Mamie Brown (David); uncle Glenn Arrington (Jeannie); and cousins, Nicole Whitlock (James), Haley Corbin, Hannah Dillon, Sam Fogle (Kim) and Chris Fogle. Zachary was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Charles Arrington and Eileen Harris; his paternal grandparents, Granville and Jeanette Ward; an uncle, Bernard Arrington; and his beloved dogs, Nephew and Baby Boy. There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Zachary's honor to the Recreation/Miracle League, 710 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29501. Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
