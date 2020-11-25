Living nativity set at Center Baptist Church

HEMINGWAY, S.C. – On Dec. 13-14, Center Baptist Church will present an outdoor living nativity reenactment featuring music and live animals.

The free program will begin at 7 p.m. both days at Folly Grove Community Center on Folly Grove Road in the Center Community of Hemingway.

Bring your own chair. Free refreshments will be available outdoors before and after the event.

Call 843-558-3289 (church office) or email centerbaptch@yahoo.com for more information.