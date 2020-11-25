 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Living nativity set at Center Baptist Church
0 comments

Living nativity set at Center Baptist Church

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HEMINGWAY, S.C. – On Dec. 13-14, Center Baptist Church will present an outdoor living nativity reenactment featuring music and live animals.

The free program will begin at 7 p.m. both days at Folly Grove Community Center on Folly Grove Road in the Center Community of Hemingway.

Bring your own chair. Free refreshments will be available outdoors before and after the event.

Call 843-558-3289 (church office) or email centerbaptch@yahoo.com for more information.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert