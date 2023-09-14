Available now! Water, lawn care, pest control, trash, and Wifi included! Washer and dryer are included for tenant's convenience only. Call Angie at (843) 667-0041, if you would like to view this property. Key can be picked up at the listing office at 515 S Cashua Drive. $40 cash deposit is required to obtain the key for 1 hour. Deposit will be returned when the key is returned. Application/credit/background check fee is $40. Additional applicants 18 years or older-$20 each. Two months proof of income required for all applicants. Income must be three times the amount of the monthly rent. Deposit is $825 No Pets and no smoking