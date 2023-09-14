A Cute Single Family Home in the Heart of Darlington on A Quiet Street Sitting on 0.58 Acres All For under $100,000 This Home Features 2 Bedrooms and a bonus space that can be used as an office. Rear Porch And a Shed for storage space. This Property Is Great For First Time Home Buyer and Qualifies For USDA. Property Has Had Renovations And Appliances Added That Bring This Home Back To Its Beauty. This Amazing Deal Won't Last Long. And Is A True Must See!!