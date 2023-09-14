Welcome to 507 N. McQueen St. in Florence, SC! This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom home presents an incredible opportunity for those seeking a renovation project or a fresh start. Situated in a desirable location, this property offers endless potential for creating your dream home. With a complete renovation or tear down, you have the freedom to reimagine the space and design it to your exact specifications. The property features a deep lot, providing ample room for expansion or landscaping enhancements. Conveniently located in Florence, this home is just moments away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Enjoy the nearby parks and recreational facilities, or take a short drive to explore the vibrant downtown area. Whether you are a seasoned investor or an ambitious homeowner, this property presents an exciting opportunity to create a truly remarkable living space. Don't miss out on the chance to make this house your own and bring your vision to life. Schedule a showing today and let your imagination run wild with the possibilities!