Here is your opportunity to add to your rental property inventory. This property can be purchased along with the other MLS numbers listed below. All properties have great rental history. All properties are occupied with tenants. Please call listing agent for monthly rent amounts and showing instructions. Seller request proof of funds and signed contract contingent on viewing the property before a showing can be scheduled. Property being sold “As Is” 2312687, 2312688, 2312689, 2312690, 2312691, 2312692, 2312693, 2312694, 2312695, 2312696, 2312697, 2312698, 2312699, 2312700, 2312701, 2312702, 2312703, 2312704, 2312706 and 2312708
2 Bedroom Home in Marion - $39,000
