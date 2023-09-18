This charming 2-bedroom home is a little slice of country paradise, perfect for those seeking tranquility and comfort. Step inside to discover a cozy and inviting living space, ideal for creating cherished memories with loved ones. Enjoy lazy afternoons on the nice side porch, where you can savor the gentle breeze and soak in the scenic views of the surrounding countryside. The property also boasts a great outside storage garage, providing ample space for all your storage needs and outdoor equipment. Located in a peaceful neighborhood, this home offers a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. Embrace the warmth and charm of rural living while still being conveniently close to essential amenities. Don't miss the opportunity to make this delightful home yours! Schedule a viewing today and experience where country living meets modern comfort.