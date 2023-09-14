Investor Special! Sold AS IS. .33 acre of prime real estate in the Heart of Darlington. Please be extremely careful if you go inside. 4 miles to Darlington Speedway and Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum. Tons of potential! Motivated Sellers! Come see it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $15,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A True Gem!!! This Gracious American home sits on a generous 1.86 acre lot in the heart of Florence. The home features over 6,300 SF, a brick …
Rare opportunity to get a great move-in ready three bedroom home for under $90,000! The house features a split floorplan with a separate maste…
We are pleased to present 398 West Broad Street, located in Darlington, SC 29532. This charming home has recently undergone extensive renovati…
lovely traditional/Victoria style 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on large oversized lot conveniently located in the heart of Marion. This home has lo…