This cozy home features three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. The primary bedroom is comfortably tucked at the rear of the home and features an en suite bath and a walk-in closet. The kitchen overlooks the spacious great room allowing plenty of space for family and friends to gather. Two guest bedrooms are located in the front of the home and share a guest bath. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. *The photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ. Please see sales agent for options.