This cozy home features three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. The primary bedroom is comfortably tucked at the rear of the home and features an en suite bath and a walk-in closet. The kitchen overlooks the spacious great room allowing plenty of space for family and friends to gather. Two guest bedrooms are located in the front of the home and share a guest bath. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. *The photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ. Please see sales agent for options.
contributed
3 Bedroom Home in Darlington - $251,050
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A True Gem!!! This Gracious American home sits on a generous 1.86 acre lot in the heart of Florence. The home features over 6,300 SF, a brick …
We are pleased to present 398 West Broad Street, located in Darlington, SC 29532. This charming home has recently undergone extensive renovati…
Investment opportunity!! This wont last long!! All cash, selling AS IS! This is a tax sale property and a quitclaim deed would be issued. Hous…
A Cute Single Family Home in the Heart of Darlington on A Quiet Street Sitting on 0.58 Acres All For under $100,000 This Home Features 2 Bedro…