This single story home features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, covered front porch, attached carport and attached storage room. Call your agent today for more details. EHO, IE, Subject to appraisal, Sold As-Is without any warranties, 3% of buyer closing costs PAID POSSIBLE if requested in acceptable bid. Call your agent today for further details or go to www.hudhomestore.com for information on HUD Case# 461-635351.