Located on a quiet cul-de-sac, this well-maintained home offers a peaceful setting while still being convenient to all the shopping, dining and schools in South Florence. The first floor provides a spacious living area with a comfortable flow. The peninsula counter in the kitchen offers plenty of prep space and also an area for your guests to sit and interact. The master suite includes a large bedroom area, his and her closets and private bathroom. The other two bedrooms are roomy and provide plenty of closet space as well. The outdoor space provides a variety of options from sipping sweet tea on the front porch, grilling on the back patio or enjoying the secluded tree-lined back yard, which is you own park-like space. Recent upgrades include new windows, new roof in 2021 and new downstairs HVAC unit in 2022.Home Inspection is available. Sellers have completed some repairs already and have more scheduled with a contractor.