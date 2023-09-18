Welcome to the absolutely beautiful 1203 Roseneath Road. Nestled on a quiet dead end street, this sophisticated traditional has plenty of room for entertaining! Formal dining room, large family room with fireplace, a huge sunroom, and fabulous kitchen with stainless appliances. Sit on the fabulous front "Carolina Rain Porch" and enjoy the beautifully landscaped yard, professionally designed and maintained by Unique Landworks. The Owner's Suite features a Bathroom that is a must see, with separate vanity rooms and double walk-in closets. 2 additional bedrooms share a hall bath and there is also a half bath for guests on the entertaining side of the house. There is also a double carport plus a patio in backyard. Come check out this fabulous house before it's gone!