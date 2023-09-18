A Nature Lover's Paradise: Nestled amidst the tranquil embrace of nature, this cozy 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offers the perfect blend of seclusion and comfort on a sprawling 6.5-acre wooded estate. You'll also have acress to HIDDEN ACRES LAKE for fishing and kyaking and enjoying peacefulness. As you approach the property, a winding driveway leads you through a canopy of mature trees, setting the tone for the serene escape that awaits. The lush wooded landscape provides a stunning backdrop to this private sanctuary, ensuring a sense of calm and solitude. Step inside to discover a spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom layout designed to maximize both functionality and comfort. The open-concept living creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. With ample room for relaxation and entertainment, this home is an ideal haven for families and those seeking a peaceful retreat. Outdoor Paradise: The magic of this property extends beyond the interior. Step outside onto a spacious screened porch, perfect for bird watching, stargazing, or simply unwinding with a book and a cup of tea. The expansive 6.5 acres of wooded land offer endless possibilities for outdoor adventures, from hiking and exploring to creating your own private oasis. Attached Workshop: For those with a passion for crafts, hobbies, or DIY projects, the attached heated and cooled 20x20 workshop provides a dedicated space to bring your creative visions to life. It even has and additiobal 10x20 paint room or storage. Modern Comforts: This secluded woodland home is equipped with modern amenities and conveniences, ensuring you can enjoy the serenity of nature without sacrificing comfort. Central heating and cooling keep you comfortable year-round, while high-speed internet connectivity keeps you connected to the outside world. Location: While this home offers seclusion and privacy, it is conveniently located within a reasonable distance of essential amenities, ensuring you can enjoy the best of both worlds. Only 11 miles to Florence down I -95 If you're seeking a harmonious blend of nature, privacy, and comfortable living, this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home on 6.5 wooded acres is the perfect choice.