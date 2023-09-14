Here is your opportunity to add to your rental property inventory. This property can be purchased along with the other MLS numbers listed below. All properties have great rental history. All properties are occupied with tenants. Please call listing agent for monthly rent amounts and showing instructions. Seller request that all buyers present proof of funds before viewing properties. Need 24 hour notice to show. Property being sold “As Is” 2312687, 2312688, 2312689, 2312690, 2312691, 2312692, 2312693, 2312694, 2312695, 2312696, 2312697, 2312698, 2312699, 2312700, 2312701, 2312702, 2312704, 2312706, 2312707 and 2312708