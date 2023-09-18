The Helena is a thoughtfully designed home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a one-car garage. This one-story layout optimizes an open concept plan, perfect for entertaining and making lasting memories. The kitchen looks out over the spacious dining and living room. The split bedroom design places the primary bedroom suite separate from the secondary bedrooms. All our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. *The photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior, and exterior features, options, colors, and selections will differ. Please see sales agent for options.