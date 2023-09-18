The Cali offers a beautiful and functional ranch design with a spacious family room that expands to a casual dining area. The kitchen is the highlight of this home with plenty of room for everyone to gather around the open kitchen island. The split bedroom floorplan creates a private primary bedroom featuring a large walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. Three additional bedrooms, each with large closets for additional storage, offer many possibilities for even a den or home office space. All of our homes include D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe. *The photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ. Please see sales agent for options.