Great neighborhood for children and adults. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal living & dining rooms, great room with fireplace, sunroom & patio for entertaining on Hampton Pointe Lake. FULLY FURNISHED! Fenced area for children and pets. No access to 5th bedroom and garage. $3500 per month/$3500 security deposit/$400 Pet Deposit. All utilities included plus yard maintenance and wi-fi. All leases must terminate by 5/30/2024.