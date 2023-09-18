This four bedroom and two and a half bathroom home is located in the desirable West Lake subdivision. With over 2400 square feet, this home offers an open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining and comfortable living. The large owners suite is a standout feature of this home, providing a private retreat for the homeowners. It includes ample space for a king sized bed and also has a large walk-in closet. The owners bathroom features a double vanity sink with a shower/tub. The remaining three bedrooms are located on the second story, offering privacy and separation from the main living areas. These bedrooms are well-sized and can accommodate various furniture arrangements. The second story also features a bonus living area. The open floor plan on the main level seamlessly connects the kitchen, dining area and living room, creating a spacious and inviting atmosphere. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances and plenty of cabinet space, making is a functional and stylish space for cooking and entertaining. Additionally this home has a half bath on the first floor convenient for all residents and guests. Overall, this four bedroom and two and a half bathroom home in the West Lakes subdivision offers a comfortable and stylish living space with its open floor plan, large master suite, and all bedrooms on the second story. It is an ideal choice for anyone looking for a spacious and well-designed home in a desirable neighborhood.