Discover your new haven in the desirable Cedar Crest Subdivision! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home offers a blend of modern luxury and comfort that’s sure to impress. Step inside, and you’ll be greeted by the warmth of engineered hardwood flooring and elegant tile throughout, setting the tone for a sophisticated living experience. The kitchen is a chef’s dream, featuring upgraded natural stone counters, stainless steel appliances, and an island with an inviting overhang for seating. Your owner's suite is a retreat within itself, adorned with a double tray ceiling and a generously-sized walk-in closet that boasts custom built-in shelving, offering both style and organization. The owner's bath is a spa-like sanctuary, complete with a freestanding tub, a tiled shower with rain head, handheld, and body sprays, and a large linen closet for your convenience. The extra-large family room is perfect for gatherings, with a cozy gas log fireplace as its centerpiece and custom built-ins to showcase your treasures. Practicality meets style with the garage entry featuring a mud bench, storage closet, and pantry. Outside, you’ll find a landscaped, sodded, and irrigated front and rear yard that exudes curb appeal. The rear yard is destined for relaxation with its covered porch and plans for fencing, offering a private space for outdoor enjoyment. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this delightful home yours! Schedule your personal tour today, and envision yourself living in the heart of Cedar Crest, a premier subdivision located near shopping, restaurants, and top-rated schools such as Lucy T. Davis, Moore Middle, and W. Florence High School. Your dream home awaits! *Interior photos are from a previously completed home with similar floor plan.*