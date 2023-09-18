Welcome to the perfect blend of elegance and modern living in the Cedar Crest Subdivision! This exceptional 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home, crafted by Doulaveris Builders, is designed to impress with its open layout and impeccable features. The heart of this home is the spacious kitchen, complete with an oversized work island that seamlessly flows into the dining area and family room, creating the ideal space for entertaining friends and family. You'll be captivated by the rich, engineered hardwood flooring and the tasteful tile that grace every corner of this home. The kitchen is a chef's dream, boasting upgraded natural stone counters and a top-of-the-line GE stainless steel appliance package, including a slide-in gas range, exhaust hood, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and an island with a convenient overhang for seating. Retreat to the owner's suite, where you'll find a specialty tray to vault ceiling and a spa-like bathroom featuring an oversized tiled shower with a rain head, handheld, and body sprays. The owner’s walk-in closet is thoughtfully designed with custom shelving and offers easy access to the laundry room for added convenience. The family room is a warm and inviting space, centered around a gas log fireplace and flanked by custom bookshelves that cleverly house wiring for entertainment components and networking. Outdoors, you'll discover a large covered rear porch and a beautifully landscaped, sodded, and irrigated front and rear yard that adds to the charm of this exceptional property. For privacy and security, the rear yard will be fenced in. Don't miss the chance to make this stunning home yours. Schedule your personal tour today and experience the luxury and convenience of living in Cedar Crest, Florence's premier subdivision. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and top-rated schools, including Lucy T. Davis, Moore Middle, and W. Florence High School. Your dream home awaits!