Step into the home of your dreams in the highly coveted Cedar Crest Subdivision! This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath new construction residence is designed to delight, offering a seamless blend of elegance and modern comfort. From the moment you enter, you'll be enchanted by the beauty of hardwood flooring and stylish tile that grace every corner. The kitchen is a chef's delight, boasting upgraded natural stone counters and stainless steel appliances, including a wine cooler and a spacious work island with roomy seating. Your owner's bedroom is a retreat within itself, featuring a specialty tray to vault ceiling and an expansive walk-in closet adorned with custom built-in shelving. In the owner's bath, indulge in a freestanding tub and a tiled shower equipped with a rain head, handheld, and body sprays. But the convenience doesn't stop there – the oversized owner's closet offers direct access to the laundry room, making those laundry days a breeze. The family room is a cozy haven, centered around a gas log fireplace flanked by custom bookshelves that ingeniously house wiring for entertainment components and networking. Practicality meets style in the garage entry, complete with a mud bench, walk-in broom/coat closet, and a walk-in pantry to keep your life organized. Outside, you'll discover a covered rear porch that's perfect for relaxing or entertaining, overlooking a beautifully landscaped, sodded, and irrigated front and rear yard. The rear yard will soon be fenced in for added privacy and security. Don't wait to schedule your personal tour! Discover the lifestyle that awaits you in Cedar Crest, Florence's premier subdivision, conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and top-rated schools like Lucy T. Davis, Moore Middle, and W. Florence High School. Your dream home is waiting!