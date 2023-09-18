Welcome to the home you've been dreaming of in the highly anticipated Cedar Crest Subdivision! This captivating "Doulaveris Built" two-story gem is a true showstopper, offering the perfect blend of charm and modern living. With 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an open layout design, this home boasts a vaulted living area, dining area, and kitchen that will leave you breathless. Step inside and discover the luxury of engineered hardwood flooring and elegant tile throughout, along with upgraded natural stone counters and stainless steel appliances that grace the interior. The owner's bedroom is a haven of comfort, featuring a specialty tray to vault ceiling and an expansive walk-in closet adorned with custom built-in shelving. In the owner's bath, indulge in a tiled shower equipped with a rain head, handheld, and body sprays, elevating your daily routine to a spa-like experience. The spacious kitchen is a culinary dream, showcasing upgraded stainless GE appliances, including a slide-in gas range, exhaust hood, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. The heart of the home, the 15' vaulted ceiling family room, centers around a gas log fireplace flanked by custom bookshelves designed to house your entertainment components and networking equipment. Above the family room, dining area, and kitchen, you'll find the exquisite wrought iron staircase and balcony railings, adding a touch of elegance while overlooking the living areas. The laundry room includes a convenient laundry sink for added functionality. Outdoors, revel in the beauty of the landscaped, sodded, and irrigated front yard. The rear/side yard is a delightful retreat, complete with a covered side porch that features an outside storage room and will soon be fenced in. The fencing will be a mix of brick fronts with an iron gate, wood sides, and rear. This exceptional home features the owner's bedroom suite downstairs, while the additional three bedrooms are located upstairs. The larger 4th bedroom upstairs, situated over the garage, offers versatility as a bonus area. Don't miss your chance to experience the lifestyle of Cedar Crest, Florence's newest premier subdivision. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and top-rated schools such as Lucy T. Davis, Moore Middle, and W. Florence High School, this home won't be available for long. Schedule your personal tour today and make this your forever home!