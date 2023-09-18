Welcome to your future home, a true gem nestled in the highly sought-after Cedar Crest Subdivision! This delightful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath new construction residence is a testament to modern living, with every detail carefully designed to enhance your lifestyle. From the moment you step inside, you'll be greeted by the elegance of hardwood flooring and tasteful tile throughout. The kitchen is a culinary dream, featuring upgraded natural stone counters, stainless steel appliances, a wine cooler, and a spacious work island with an inviting overhang for seating. Your owner's bedroom is a sanctuary of comfort, graced by a specialty tray to vault ceiling and a generously-sized walk-in closet adorned with custom built-in shelving. In the owner's bath, discover a freestanding tub and a tiled shower equipped with a rain head, handheld, and body sprays. But the convenience doesn't end there – the oversized owner's closet offers direct access to the laundry room, making those laundry days a breeze. The family room is a cozy retreat, centered around a gas log fireplace flanked by custom bookshelves, cleverly designed to house wiring for your entertainment components and networking. You'll appreciate the thoughtful touches in the garage entry, with a mud bench, walk-in broom/coat closet, and a walk-in pantry to keep everything organized. Outside, you'll find a covered rear porch and a meticulously landscaped, sodded, and irrigated front and rear yard that's sure to impress. The rear yard will provide both privacy and security with a planned fence. Don't miss the opportunity to call this exceptional home yours. Schedule your personal tour today and envision the lifestyle awaiting you in Cedar Crest, Florence's premier subdivision. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and top-rated schools, including Lucy T. Davis, Moore Middle, and W. Florence High School. Interior photos coming soon – your dream home awaits!