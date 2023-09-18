Welcome to the stunning executive home sanctuary that blends elegance, functionality, and modern comforts. Nestled amidst a picturesque neighborhood, this spacious 1 story built home features a pièce de résistance, the brand new COTTAGE STYLE 650 sq ft in-law suite complete with its own electric meter and private address. It’s perfect for accommodating guests or multi-generational living. A harmonious blend of modern design and thoughtful functionality, it offers a separate living space complete with a bedroom, a full bathroom, a living room, and a fully equipped kitchen. This exceptional addition caters to the diverse needs of your extended family or serves as a versatile space for a home office, studio, or recreation area. As you step into the foyer of the main home, you'll immediately sense how the spacious layout effortlessly combines open-concept living with private retreats, offering an ideal balance for both entertaining and relaxation. The main living area features solar tubes in the ceiling for an abundance of natural light. Imagine hosting memorable gatherings with loved ones, where conversations flow seamlessly from the cozy living room to the stylish dining area. The heart of this home lies in its gourmet kitchen, a culinary haven designed to inspire your inner chef. Adorned with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, sleek granite countertops, and ample cabinet space, it effortlessly blends functionality with aesthetics. Whip up culinary delights as your family and friends gather around the expansive island, creating unforgettable memories that will linger for years to come. The master suite is a private oasis, offering a tranquil escape from the demands of everyday life. This spacious bedroom beckons you to unwind. The attached ensuite bathroom is a true sanctuary, featuring a deep soaking jetted tub, a glass-enclosed shower, and his-and-hers vanities. There is also a private entrance to the screened porch. Two additional bedrooms provide cozy havens for restful nights, each boasting its own ensuite bathroom, ensuring utmost privacy and convenience. With three full baths and two half baths in total, this home ensures that everyones needs are met without compromise. Outside, the lush landscape surrounds you, providing a serene backdrop for outdoor activities and leisurely evenings. Imagine sipping your morning coffee on the expansive screened porch or patio, relishing in the peaceful ambiance while admiring the peaceful wooded lot.