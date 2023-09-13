This magnificent American, Traditional Charleston-style, 3-story home was originally built in the early 1900's. Sitting on a quiet, tree-lined street, the home has been lovingly updated & very well maintained. Features include 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, original high wood ceilings, hardwood floors, 5 fireplaces, 2 friendly porches & clapboard siding. The 1st floor includes the foyer, a living room, dining room, den, kitchen, butler's pantry, potting room, a guest bedroom & full bath. The master bedroom with full bath is on the 2nd floor along with an additional bedroom, another full bath & laundry room. The 4th bedroom & 4th full bath is on the 3rd floor. The kitchen is bright with recessed lighting, sky lights, granite island & desk, 5-star gas range & French doors that open to the brick fenced back yard. You really have to see this beauty to appreciate it!
4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $575,000
