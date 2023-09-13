A truly wonderful home in the Forest Lake Pointe subdivision! Having two master bedrooms, one on each floor, is a great feature for flexibility and privacy. The separate formal living room and formal dining room add an elegant touch to the home, making it perfect for hosting guests or enjoying special occasions. The sunroom with windows and French doors providing a panoramic view of the lake must be a delightful place to relax and soak in the natural beauty of the surroundings. It is an ideal spot for enjoying a morning coffee or reading a book while taking in the serene lake view. The outdoor area with a large saltwater pool and a spacious deck overlooking the lake is a fantastic addition. It offers a perfect setting for outdoor gatherings, barbecues, or simply lounging by the pool on a sunny day. The combination of the pool, deck, and lake view creates a picturesque and tranquil oasis. Overall, this home is a paradise for those who appreciate both indoor and outdoor living spaces, with a focus on comfort, luxury, and enjoying the natural beauty of the Forest Lake Pointe subdivision.