Welcome to the Country Club of South Carolina. This beautiful 4173 sq ft custom-built stone and brick home on Lake Bennett could be your forever home. You will be greeted with these amazing stately Iron and glass entry doors. The creative stone and brick home sits on high land on the lake. You'll enjoy fishing in the well stocked pond or taking a relaxing kayak or pontoon ride on this quiet lake all while enjoying all the geese, birds and nature. The beautiful, glazed cabinets with hidden spice racks and an executive kitchen will thrill the family chef with its Thermadore high-end appliances. The kitchen features a gas cooktop,paneled refrigerator, built-in convection oven & microwave, dishwasher and an instant hot water tap. There is also a coffee bar area and a walk-in pantry. Looking out past the eat in breakfast table at the exspansive wall of windows you'll notice a custom etched scene of the CCSC golf course, what a great nod to the golfer in the family. Next, you’ll fall in love with the incredible spacious screened porch where you’ll spend hours of enjoyment. One of the best features is the gas line fed grill with exhaust hood for nightly grilling. There is also a half bath on the porch. The in-ground chlorine swimming pool is just what any southern backyard oasis requires. And the lake view is a pleasant nature bonus. This 2 story home has a generous owners suite. One of the features is an AIR tub with changeable colored lights for the water. There’s also a large, tiled shower and double vanities with plenty of storage and an enclosed built-in make-up station. Dual his/and her large closets with custom built ins for the win! The great room has a stone gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Beautiful porcelain flooring is throughout the lower level. Also on the first floor is a full bath near the garage and laundry area. A generous dining room and a guest room/ sitting room off the main foyer. Upstairs features a massive great room for games, TV and family time along with two generous bedrooms and a full bath. The area of walk-in storage could easily be converted to more living space, yet there is plenty of extra attic storage is easily accessible. The home features a Rheem tankless on demand water heater. The backyard is dual fenced , currently used for dog run on one side and features a seawall and dock on the lake. There is a sprinkler system and a separate storage shed for pool supplies and garden tools.