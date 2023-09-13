Large traditional 1.5 story home located in the Harmon Park Section of Marion. Home features 4 bedrooms/3 baths. Kitchen has solid surface countertops, work island and breakfast room. Formal dining and living rooms. Large master suite on 1st floor. Very large family room with fireplace. 1st floor also offers a home office and large laundry room. Hardwood floors under carpet on 2nd floor. Outside features double carport, green house, and large det. shop. Home has a "whole house" generator. Rear yard is fenced in. Only a couple blocks from tennis courts, walking trail and downtown Marion. Approx. 1 hour to all beaches. Call for further details!