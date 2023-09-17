lovely traditional/Victoria style 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on large oversized lot conveniently located in the heart of Marion. This home has lots of charm. Formal living room with 11+ ceilings, fireplace and gorgeous crown moldings. Den and formal dining room, kitchen and breakfast room. Separate laundry room. Lots of storage throughout. Hardwoods, tile and luxury vinyl flooring. Second story is set up with a bedroom bath and living space. A perfect guest or getaway space. Full front porch and fully fenced back yard. Mature landscape and outside storage and work shop. Home has original German wood siding. Newly painted Interior and exterior 2021-2022. New architectural roof installed in November of 2022. This one has so much to offer. Call for more details and to schedule a showing. Owner occupied and seller request 24 hr notice if possible.