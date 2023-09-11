COUNTRY LIVING AT IT'S FINEST. This 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home has all the elegance of it's 1920 heritage. Formal dining and living rooms, an updated kitchen with built-ins, large office space, and 2 sunrooms. With beautiful heart pine floors in den and upstairs (also under floor covering in dining room, kitchen, and hall. This home is nestled in a pecan grove that is unbelievably tranquil !! Home is all electric but also has gas back up heat in some areas along with fireplaces in the master bedroom and basement. Come experience the old-time front porch sipping on a glass of tea or harvesting delicious pecans. Fenced back yard, 2 covered carports. New Roof in 2021, HVAC upstairs 2020 and downstairs in 2016. House was re-wired and re-plumbed in 1988.