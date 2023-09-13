A True Gem!!! This Gracious American home sits on a generous 1.86 acre lot in the heart of Florence. The home features over 6,300 SF, a brick edged circular driveway, beautiful mature landscaping with a dozen live oak trees, a tennis/pickle ball court, a huge back deck, fenced yard & screened in back porch overlooking a 20’ x 40’ pool. Each of the 5 upstairs bedrooms has its own full bath with a 6th full bath downstairs. 4 of the 6 bathrooms maintain their original vintage tile. There are 2 stairwells making all areas of the home easily accessible. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout the home with heart pine in the kitchen & breakfast area. Beautiful slate floors cover the media room & back screen porch. This home features many exquisite extras such as intricate decorative moldings, travertine and limestone, two gas fireplaces in the main house & another gas fireplace in the guest house. The main house boasts 9 ft ceilings throughout & includes a den, media room, library, living room, formal dining room, breakfast area and oh, what a kitchen! The professionally designed kitchen features Wood Mode solid cherry cabinetry throughout, a six burner Viking range with a griddle, double ovens, a Viking hood and downdraft, a Bosch dishwasher, built-in Sub Zero refrigerator/freezer, built-in pantry, butler's pantry, a desk with ample storage, laundry area & much more. The double car garage includes two generous walk in storage rooms. Additionally, the pool/guest house with over 1800 SF has a columned wrap around porch. Step inside to the striking tongue & groove paneled walls with a cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting, gas fireplace, two generously sized bedrooms, two full sized bathrooms, full kitchen area as well as a second story loft with 2 bonus rooms. There are 2 large outside storage rooms (1 is a laundry room) as well as two heat pumps. The delightful side secret garden includes fragrant antique roses & a wrought iron arbor. Also, this beauty has a brand new roof installed in 2023. You must see this magnificent property to take it all in!