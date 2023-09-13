510 Azalea Lane... Fine classic home on one of Florence's most beautiful and storied streets. Homes only come up on Azalea Lane every once in a generation!!! Situated on nearly an acre and fronting Lucas Park, this classic construction was built in 1950 and has been tastefully renovated by its current owner. Five bedrooms and five full bathrooms. Formal dining and living room with fireplace, beautiful, detailed woodwork and pocket doors. Open kitchen with marble counters and stainless appliances. Large den/library with high ceilings, fireplace, built-ins and catwalk. Sunroom and informal dining area overlooking the Charleston style courtyard. Tremendous downstairs master suite with large bath, plenty of closet space and built-ins. Private back yard with an inviting and shaded swimming pool. Extensive brick detail. New roof 2021. Attached carport and storage area. Perfectly located along the Rotary Trail in the heart of Florence's most desirable neighborhood, Forest Hills. Forest Hills has some of Florence's finest architecture with beautiful tree lined pedestrian friendly streets and wide medians. Just a short walk down the lane to the tennis courts and playground or to the award winning Briggs Elementary school. Do not miss your opportunity to see this gem.