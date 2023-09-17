Welcome to the quiet countryside of Florence County! This beautiful all-brick home is on a gorgeous 1.05 acre fully fenced lot and has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and is only a ten to fifteen minute drive to the City of Florence. This home features a 2-car carport at the back of the home with extra space in the driveway for all your guests as well as an additional detached 586 square-foot in-law suite that is ready to be outfitted with a kitchen, bathroom, and loft! In addition to the extra living space the property also provides ample storage in the barn located in the backyard. Come see firsthand all this property has to provide & what it could offer with some TLC and personal touches!