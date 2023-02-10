Black History Month is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing their central role in United States history. Also known as African American History Month, this occasion grew out of the founding efforts of noted historian and Harvard-educated Dr. Carter G. Woodson and a prominent minister, the Rev. Jesse E. Moorland.

The story of Black History Month began in 1915, a half century after the Thirteenth Amendment abolished slavery in the United States. Disturbed about the lack of recognition of the positive contributions of Black Americans being recorded in the history books, in September of 1915, these gentlemen founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH), an organization dedicated to researching and promoting achievements by Black Americans and other people of African descent. Contrary to the fears and erroneous beliefs of some, Black History Month is NOT an opportunity, nor an occasion to attack white people. However, the truths of the history of African Americans, from the beginning of the United States of America to the present is revisited – the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Known today as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), the group sponsored a national Negro History Week in 1926, choosing the second week of February to coincide with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln (February 12) and Frederick Douglas (February 14). President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling upon the public to “seize the opportunity to honor the too often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.” The emphasis is on “our history.” Black History is an immeasurable part of United States History.

Black History Month has always been a time to honor the contributions and legacy of African Americans across the United States and its society – from activists and civil rights pioneers such as Harriet Tubman, W. E. B. Dubois, Sojourner Truth, Marcus Garvey, Malcolm X, Richard Allen, Rosa Parks, to Jese Owens, Hank Aaron, Lebron James, Marian Anderson, Sydney Poitier, Oprah Winfrey, and President Barack Obama. Locally, the Rev. Dr. Vandroth Backus and the Rev. Dr. Solomon Eaddy were the first African American policemen to serve in the Florence Police Department. Too, Dr. Joseph Heyward was the first African American assistant superintendent in Florence School District One and provost and vice president at Francis Marion University. Larry L. Jackson was the first African American superintendent in Florence School District One.

Some of the things that were created by Black inventors include the following.

1. Sarah Goode – The folding cabinet bed (1885)

2. George Crum – Potato chips

3. Garrett Morgan – The gas mask and the three-light traffic light

4. Sarah Boone – The improved ironing board

5. Dr. Charles R. Drew – The blood bank

6. George Washington Carver – peanut butter

7. John Purdy – The folding chair

In spite of being considered three-fifths of a person during the writing of the Constitution of the United States, slavery, segregation, the racial terrorism of lynching, voter registration suppression, various acts of violence and intimidation, the faith and trust in God enabled so many to overcome. Black History Month is a time for inclusiveness, creating an atmosphere of understanding, and sharing true stories with all of our children about the now, the no longer, and the not yet. It is a time to build bridges for better relationships for a better United States of America. There is a reason why the 13th, 14th, 15th and 19th amendments to the Constitution were necessary to pass. Instead of reacting negatively to discussions about race, Black History Month, Native Americans, and other people of color, why not take the time to honestly talk to each other across racial, ethnic, and faith lines about the causes of that part of United States history of which we cannot make go away.